Police: Woman found keys in casino lot, came back and stole vehicle

A 39-year-old DeWitt woman faces a felony charge after police say she found car keys then stole a car parked at a casino.

Laura Miller, who faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, was released on her own recognizance.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m. June 15, the owners of a gray 2010 Mazda discovered the vehicle had been stolen, an arrest affidavit says,

The keys had fallen out of the owner’s pocket the day before while at the Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

Miller was seen on video finding and taking the keys that afternoon. She then returned the next morning and stole the Mazda out of the parking lot, the affidavit says.

Miller admitted to officers she stole the vehicle, which was abandoned several blocks away with numerous possessions missing from it.

The vehicle was valued at about $5,200 and the value of possessions taken was about $1,800.

She is scheduled to appear July 29 in Scott County Court.