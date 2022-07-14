A 20-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she hit a man in the face with a gun and also fired it at him.

Ariana Sird faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic assault display or use of weapon – first offense, court records say.

About 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of Marquette Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The defendant and victim had been in a relationship for about three years and they live together, arrest affidavits say.

Sird and the victim share a 9-month-old child together. Sird began to verbally argue with the victim. The argument became physical and she began to assault the victim, affidavits say.

Sird “physically grabbed hold of the victim’s neck and began squeezing his neck, causing him to have a difficult time breathing,” affidavits say. The victim attempted to leave the residence when Sird approached him holding a firearm. She struck him in the face with the gun, affidavits say.

As result of the assault, the victim suffered red marks and scratch marks on his neck as a result of Sird grabbing hold of him. The victim also had red marks along the bridge of his nose where he was struck with the firearm, affidavits say.

Sird was armed with a firearm while inside a residence, and discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim. She “placed the victim in reasonable apprehension of serious injury,” affidavits say. She “had the intent to cause harm to the victim knowing the victim could be seriously injured,” affidavits say.

The victim requested an emergency protection order, affidavits say.

Sird, who is being held on $7,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing July 22 in Scott County Court.