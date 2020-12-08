Police: Woman named as 2nd suspect in case of severely injured toddler

A 25-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of child endangerment — multiple acts — after police have named her as a second suspect in multiple injuries to a toddler.

Taylor Moss, who has been released on bond, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in Scott County Court.

On July 12, Davenport police began an investigation involving an unresponsive 2-year-old boy at a Genesis Medical Center, an arrest affidavit says.

The child was diagnosed with a perforated bowel, which required surgery. An abdomen x-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.

He was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, because of the severity of his injuries, and was not discharged until Aug. 4.

During the investigation, Moss said she had given the child a bath and she believed he inhaled some water. He threw up then became motionless.

Moss admitted she thought the boy was dying and, instead of calling 911, placed him in an ice bath to try to have him regain consciousness.

She eventually called 911 after direction from her boyfriend’s mother.

She said she and her boyfriend have been the only caretakers for the boy since March, and said she had no knowledge as to how the injuries occurred.

The affidavit says, according to police, a perforated bowel is caused by “high energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.”

When he was taken to Genesis, the toddler had new rib fractures to the seventh and eighth ribs. He also had partially healed rib fractures to the 10th and 11th ribs on the right side and partially healed fractures on the ninth, 10th and 11th ribs on the left side.

Additionally, he had two rib fractures completely healed on the eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.

Because of the three different healing stages of rib fractures, “there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child, causing multiple serious injuries within the time span of four to six weeks,” the affidavit says.

The injuries happened from about May through July, police say, on the 1000 block of Scott Street, Davenport.

In November, a Davenport man was released on bond from Scott County Jail after a warrant was served in connection with the case. Justin Perkins, 37, also faces a felony charge of child endangerment – multiple acts.