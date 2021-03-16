Police: Woman pointed gun, threatened to kill victim at McDonald’s

A 28-year-old Davenport woman has been released from custody after police say she pointed a handgun at a man at a Davenport McDonald’s.

Unique Thomas faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts after an incident at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at McDonald’s, 3102 W. Kimberly Road.

Davenport police arrived there after a report of an incident in which a gun was shown, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Thomas pointed a handgun at a victim and threatened to kill him, saying it would be legal because she has a weapons permit.

“This placed the victim in fear for his safety as well as his other family members on scene,” the affidavit says.

Thomas was found later at a residence, and refused to leave there after more than two hours at the scene.

The Emergency Services Team responded and “had to breach the front door for her to surrender,” the affidavit said.

Thomas was released on bond after one hour and 4 minutes in Scott County Jail.