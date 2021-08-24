Police: Woman seriously injured when rock ejected from dump truck

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a large rock was ejected from a dump truck and crashed through her vehicle’s windshield Tuesday morning on North Cody Road, police said.

It happened around 9:17 a.m., when LeClaire police officers, the LeClaire Fire Department and Medic EMS were dispatched to the 600 block of North Cody Road for a report of an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, LeClaire officers found a vehicle with a severely injured driver as the only occupant and requested assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team, due to the severity of the injuries that the driver had sustained.

According to police, the initial investigation at the scene indicated that a woman was traveling southbound on North Cody Road, as a large dump truck was traveling northbound. Witness statements, camera footage, and investigators at the scene determined a large rock was ejected from the dump truck and went through the windshield of the woman’s vehicle. Shortly after impact, the vehicle veered off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting an embankment.

The woman was transported to Genesis East by ambulance and then airlifted to University of Iowa

Hospital by MedForce, where she is currently in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team and the

LeClaire Police Department.