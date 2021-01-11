Police: Woman spray-painted vehicles, faces felony charges

A 33-year-old Davenport woman was behind bars Monday after police she spray-painted two vehicles belonging to someone else.

Angela Williams faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft. She was being held Monday on a total $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2500 block of West 18th Street for a disturbance between a man and woman.

Williams spray-painted two vehicles belonging to the victim, the arrest affidavit says. The paint was used to “make malicious wording on the property.”

Damage to the vehicles’ paint and windows was about $5,000. Police found Williams fleeing from the scene with spray paint on her hands and face.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, she admitted spray-painting the vehicles.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.