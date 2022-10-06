(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window

Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win your support and hold onto his seat? Did Republican Darren Bailey have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Springfield? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Illinois to see what debate watchers thought of Thursday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Pritzker with a 15-point lead over Bailey among likely Illinois voters.

Of course, the real vote happens on November 8 when voters across Illinois head to the ballot box for the general election. Voters must register to vote by Oct. 11, by mail, and Oct. 23, online. To register to vote, please visit: https://ova.elections.il.gov.

If you’d like to see a replay of the debate, you can click here. The video on demand will be available about an hour after the debate ends.