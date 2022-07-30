Voters in Clinton Ward 1, Precinct 1 will now vote at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 8th Ave. S., Clinton, a news release says.

Voters in that precinct previously voted at the First United Methodist Church on 3rd Street.

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said polling places are reviewed regularly. He said recent changes created the need to relocate the Clinton Ward 1, Precinct 1 voting site.

Van Lancker’s office is mailing a notice to all addresses in the precinct about the polling site relocation which will take effect immediately.

For more information about voting locations in Clinton County, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568. More information can be found on the Clinton County elections website here. Voters also can follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.