Polyrhythms celebrates with ‘Christmas on the Spot’

The 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, Polyrhythms Sunday Jazz Series, inspired by a jam session, will celebrate the season with a special digital release of Christmas jazz tunes, “Christmas On The Spot.”

Featured artists include Manny Lopez, trumpet; Daniel Leahy, piano; Ron Wilson, bass; and Manuel Lopez III, vocals and drums.

“We are stymied by pandemic protocols from performing live at our customary venue, the Redstone Room in the RME,” said Nate Lawrence, of Polyrhythms. “But a conversation with Polyrhythms Musical Director Manuel Lopez III and the cooperation of the musicians, m3studios, Visionary Arts, The Spot and other technical assistance allowed the completion of this project.”

The band already was planning a private session just to “hang out” and play some tunes at The Spot in Rock Island.

“Christmas On The Spot” allowed the musicians to create a chill ambience, Lawrence said. “The effect is pure joy, from the excitement of diffuse glee, to the security of childhood innocence. The band taps into and magnifies ancient feelings we are geared to feed on during these challenging times.”

At https://m3portal.bandcamp.com/album/christmas-on-the-spot you can scroll down to where all seven songs are listed, click on the first song, and all songs will play uninterrupted.

Donations are welcome. A digital download from the Bandcamp page of the project is available for $10. To purchase and donate, click on “Buy Digital Album” and follow the prompts.

Polyrhythms Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RME, QCArts and Visionary Arts as well as the support of Wells Fargo, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Austin Family Charitable Fund, Cribbs Landscaping, the Jenkins Family Foundation, Davenport Radisson, The Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.