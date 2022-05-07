Polythythms Third Sunday Jazz Series salutes 3 Dawgs and a Bone in concert from 5–7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Redstone Room, in the RME on the corner of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

Members of 3 Dawgs and a Bone are Jim Dreier – drums, Scott Barnum – bass, and Steve Grismore – guitar, with Rich Medd – on “bone.”

Dreier is a drum set-Latin percussion specialist, educator, clinician, and performer. Touring and performing throughout the United States and Canada, Barnum is noted for his distinctive musicianship and bass playing. Grismore is a versatile guitarist and plays traditional jazz, as well as improvised music with a more avant-garde sensibility. Medd has taught instrumental music in Iowa City for several years. All have led or played with many very notable musicians.

While each is a member of the band, the musicians in this group have been part of the Iowa City and regional jazz scene for many years, leading and/or playing with a number of other musicians. But this band, 3 Dawgs and a Bone, continues to provide an opportunity for four old friends to have a little fun playing more modern music from off the beaten path, as well as some originals. With a repertory including music by Ornette Coleman, Thelonious Monk, Steve Lacy, Herbie Nichols, Dave Holland, Duke Ellington, Paul Morton, Steve Swallow, and many others, you will find their approach to this music to be challenging and fun to listen to as well, a news release says.

Admission is $15. For more ticket information, call Polyrhythms at 309 373-0790.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RDA, the SCRA, Visionary Arts, The Singh Family Foundation, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Davis Entertainment Network, Cribbs Landscaping, the Goldstein Family Foundation, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.