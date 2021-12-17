Polyrhythms presents Fr. Stan Fortuna on Sunday

The Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series will present a matinee concert from 5-7 p.m. Sunday featuring Fr. Stan Fortuna & his Quartet at the Redstone Room in the River Music Experience on the corner of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the Dec. 19 concert are $10; and $15 for reserved seating. For more information, visit here.

This will be an in-person performance with proper personal distance and some mask-wearing, a news release says.

Fortuna says he plans to “reconnect with my friend and smoking brother Manual Lopez III on the drums and we are going to have a little quartet action, with Derel Monteith on piano and Peter Hart on saxophone.’

“And we are going to improvise and that’s what I love to do. The spontaneity of improvising over the form of standard songs is just a beautiful thing and the art of improvising is something that motivates me as a bass player and as a singer,” Fortuna said. “But mostly, we are just going to play, and as they say in basketball, let the game come to us. We are going to call the tunes, call the tempo and all the musicians are going to be comfortable with the songs that we play and then we are going to let it rip, let it go, let it slide, and hopefully make some beautiful music.”

Fortuna is a Roman Catholic priest ordained Dec. 8, 1990. He is one of the eight founding members of the Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (an order established in the Archdiocese of New York under the jurisdiction of John Cardinal O’Connor). Prior to his conversion, Fortuna was a professional jazz musician who studied with the legendary Lennie Tristano.

Fortuna often played sessions in New York City and the TriState area. He played in some of the most prestigious venues in jazz, Birdland, Lincoln Center and Town Hall along-side the likes of Warne Marsh, Lee Konitz, Sal Mosca, Connie Crothers, Lennie Popkin, Carmen Leggio, Don Hahn, Tardo Hammer, Alvin Queen, Peter Scattaretico and Peer Prisco. With the latter two, he formed the Scola Tristano Trio, which produced a number of jazz albums, and continues to perform with them today when time permits.

While studying to enter the priesthood during his formation years, Fortuna worked in Spanish Harlem. It was there that he encountered hip-hop firsthand in the street, a style he refers to as ‘rhythm and rhyme’, and was captivated by its improvisational nature. He heard people in the neighborhood ‘rap’ about their daily lives/struggles and soon learned how to integrate this phenomenon and technique into his own heart and music and use it to reach out to the less fortunate and beyond, the release says.

Assigned to the work of preaching full-time, he travels extensively across the country and around the world celebrating Mass, giving talks, and performing concerts with proceeds from bookings and sales going directly towards his work with poor and underprivileged families.

For more about Fortuna, visit here.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RDA, the SCRA, RME, Visionary Arts as well as the support of Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Cribbs Landscaping, the Singh Family Foundation, Davis Entertainment Network, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.