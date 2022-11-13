Polyrhythms welcomes the mystical sounds of Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmics.

Polyrhythms continues its Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series November 20 at its new home at Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate with Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmics. Fontagne will be joined by Polyrhythmic accompanists Daniel Leahy, piano; Corey Kendrick, organ; Steve Grismore, guitar; Ronald Wilson, bass; Jamie Hopkins, percussion and Manuel Lopez III, drums.

According to a release:

Music has been part of Frankie’s life since growing up in Monmouth, IL. She sang in church and played drums in the high school band, marched in all the parades. She played college basketball, went off to California for a few years, and at 21, a friend told her, “Hey, you have a really good voice; you should be doing something with that.” And she deepened her gift by getting into song writing while living near Chicago in 2003. All that’s been part deepening her gift as a musician in the Quad-Cities. Polyrhythms

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Matinee & Workshop Series featuring Frankie Fontagne is Sunday, November 20 in Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate, located at 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. An all-ages workshop is at 2:00 p.m., followed by the matinee performance at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here or call Polyrhythms at (309) 373-0790.