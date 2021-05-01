Polyrhythms returns to Redstone Room with in-person concert

Polyrhythms will restart its Third Sunday Jazz Series with Silversmith in the Redstone Room at the River Music Experience on the corner of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

A limited seating – social distanced concert will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. This will be an in-person performance with proper personal distance. Mask-wearing will be required.

During the 14 months since the last concert at the Redstone Room, Polyrhythms has adhered to pandemic protocols.

Silversmith, a new six-piece hard bop jazz band, that plays originals and jazz classics by Horace Silver, Jimmy Smith, Dexter Gordon, Kenny Dorham, Charles Mingus and Lee Morgan.

Silversmith features Edgar Crockett on trumpet, Lynne and Peter Hart on saxophones, Kris Dinussen on trombone, Corey Kendrick on B3 organ and Jason Brannon on drums. Seating is limited, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.

General admission is $15 for reserved seating. Call Polyrhythms at 309 373-0790 or email nate@polyrhythms.org. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.