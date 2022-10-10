Polyrhythms welcomes the mystical sounds of Dushun Mosley’s ‘Trioverse’ Band.

Polyrhythms continues its Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series October 16 at its new home at Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate with Dushun Mosley’s ‘Trioverse’ Band. According to a release:

Music has the power to transport us to another time and place. The ‘Trioverse’ loves to harness that power with a broad audience of fellow music lovers and passionate musicians alike. The ‘Trioverse’ finds great joy and satisfaction in making music and delights in sharing this joy with friends and listeners.

‘Trioverse’ is:

Percussionist, Dushun Mosley is a supremely respected musician based in Chicago IL. He is the bandleader for the Vizitors and the Signature Group, a member of the Eight Bold Souls, Frontburners, Chicago 3D, Shadow Vignettes, and the AACM Big Band. Mosley has toured extensively as a soloist, in duets, trios, and big bands. He has been called upon for numerous engagements in social clubs, music halls, and festivals in cities throughout North America, Europe, Africa, Japan and islands in the Caribbean. These performances have contributed to his distinguished reputation as a forerunner in this generation of innovators. His style is Traditional Jazz, Blues, and Funk in a combo band setting, but feels equally at home pushing big bands and Orchestras to their limit.

Rodderrick Pierre Pollard III, Pianist/Organist/Composer/Music Director, began classical organ training at the age of 12 years old, eventually gravitating to the piano. Although growing up playing gospel and listening to R&B funk, jazz was at the heart of his musical desire. Pierre received a music scholarship to Rust College, and from there went on to Columbia College, acquiring a BA in Music Ed. at Chicago State University, studying under the great Bunky Green. Pierre has worked as an organist and Music Director for several churches, honing his musical skills as a teacher and vocal trainer. He also has worked as an accompanist for jazz singers throughout his career and played with some of the best jazz musicians in Chicago & Europe.

Steven C. Manns Jr., from Chicago’s south side, honed his skills as a Bassist (electric and upright) for 12 years by sharing the stage with many great Chicago musicians and artist in a number of musical genres from jazz, R&B, gospel, and blues. His musical influences are Ray Brown, Paul Chambers, Jaco Pastorious, and James Jamerson. Working at venues such as Buddy Guys, The Backroom, Kingston Mines, Andy’s Jazz Club, The Jazz Showcase, The Velvet Lounge, and The Untitled Supper Club. Manns is also a part of the Chicago theatrical and musical scene where he’s worked on ‘Toomey A Christmas Miracle’ and the musical ‘Memphis.’

Polyrhythms