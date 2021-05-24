Polyrythms presents Christopher’s Very Happy Band in person

Polyrhythms Sunday Jazz Series brings Christopher’s Very Happy. Band, featuring Chris Merz, Mike Conrad, Drew Morton and Dave Tiede, to the Redstone Room a 5–7 p,n. Sunday, June 20, concert.

This is an in-person performance with proper personal distance and some mask-wearing in the Redstone Room in the RME on the corner of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport. Polyrhythms Admission for the concert is $15 for reserved seating. Seats are limited and you may pay at the door, but guests are encouraged to call and reserve a spot. Call Polyrhythms: 309 373-0790 or email: nate@polyrhythms.org.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Individually, performance credits include the Umbria (Italy), Montreaux, Ozone (Switzerland), Guinness (South Africa) Twin Cities (Minneapolis), Des Moines, and Iowa City jazz festivals. All have interests and experiences across the gamut of current musical styles ranging from classical to pop, electronica to soul. All of this experience comes to bear in their work together.

Christopher Merz, composer and saxophonist, is busy trying to figure out how to combine aspects of all of the music he loves (jazz, rock, pop, folk, and classical) into a satisfying and original whole. The music composed for and performed by CVH.B. inches closer to that goal.

Michael Conrad, composer, musician, improviser, educator, and music lover. His award winning compositions have been premiered by the West Point Army Jazz Knights, the Penfield Music Commission Project, and the New York Youth Symphony Jazz Band, as well as at Barack Obama’s Inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January 2013.

Drew Morton, bassist and multimedia artist, is a regular performer with various groups in the area. In addition to CVH.B., he also regularly performs with Jack Lion, Laranja, and Koplant No. As well as the music, Drew creates graphics and animations that often accompany music recordings and live performances.

Pulling bits and pieces from a variety of musical sources and genres helps drummer Dave Tiede create a versatile sound that he can call his own. Classically trained with a wide array of professional experience in music from jazz to rock, and everything in between, he is able to bring a fresh, diverse feel to each new musical situation.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RDA, RME, Visionary Arts, Wells Fargo, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Austin Family Charitable Fund, Cribbs Landscaping, the Jenkins Family Foundation, The Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.