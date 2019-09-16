Pooches arrive in Quad Cities with a new lease on life

After crossing several state lines, about 30 dogs are homeward bound.

Last week they made a long trip from a rescue in Oklahoma to shelters in Iowa and Illinois.

The rescued saved them from shelters in the southern state that exceeded capacity and might have euthanized the dogs.

Boisterous new arrivals and it doesn’t take long for them to melt hearts.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue Assistance Director Rochelle Dougall said, “How cute are you? He’s like I’m the perfect dog and he’s still available for adoption.”

There’s Archer, Savanna and Chester.

Some of King’s Harvest 20 newcomers from down south.

Dougall said, “Dogs being displaced because of the hurricanes, so the shelters are getting really full. They had to possibly start euthanizing.”

Assistant Director Rochelle Dougall said she appreciates the people covering hundreds of miles to give these pooches a second chance.

Dougall said, “Shelters that we pull from, the people have eminence gratitude, but all we do is take in these dogs. We’re not setting up the transport list, we’re not pulling, we’re not deciding necessarily which ones to take.”

This is one of those instances where it is not as simple as packing the van and filling up the tank.

“Our transport this time could only make it as far as Williams, Iowa which is three hours away so we just kind of reached out on Facebook, and asked for anybody that would be able to help with the transport and we had just an amazing citizen that has helped with dog transports before volunteer her entire Saturday,” said Dougall.

The main reason King’s Harvest can do this is because they have the room.

Dougall said, “We’re here for our community. That’s what we want to do but sometimes we don’t have as many coming in [from the local area] and we’ll have half of our cages empty so then we’ll pull from kill shelters all across the country.”

But before they can leave to their fur-ever home, it’s a lot of close monitoring at the shelter.

Dougall said the southern climate can leave the dogs more susceptible to illness and disease.

Dougall said, “We’re checking ears and eyes. It’s a lot of wading through poop and trying to figure out what’s going on and why their poop is runny. The number one indicator of good health is good poop.”

It’s a process King’s Harvest has seen several times this summer, working toward one end result.

Dougall said, “They go through the transport, they go through all this stress getting all these meds and then in two weeks they’re home with an amazing family.”

Some of the dogs on the transport have already been adopted but it will still be up to a couple of weeks before they can go home as they are evaluated.

Dougall said there are three main needs King’s Harvest has when doing these large transports: donations to cover the larger veterinarian bills because the dogs need more extensive workups, volunteers to care for the dogs and other animals at the shelter and more foster families.