Because of an act of vandalism resulting in the Riverview Municipal Pool, Clinton, having to be drained according to the Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the opening day for the pool (which was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, will be delayed until further notice, a news release from the city says.

The pool will take time to drain, and plans will then include a deep cleaning, refilling all three sections of the pool, and finally re-balancing the chemicals. This incident will result in the pool being down for several days, the release says.

City staff will work “quickly and diligently” to get the pool back up and operational and will announce a new opening date once one can be determined.

“We are very sorry for the delay and appreciate your patience and understanding at this time,” says the release. Visit the City’s Parks & Recreation Facebook page for updates. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.