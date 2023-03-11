Hundreds of pop culture, movie, anime, horror, science fiction, professional wrestling and comic fans, vendors and artists were at NorthPark Mal March 11 for Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, showcasing video games, merchandise, costuming and memories along the way. Event organizers said shows like this help connect like-minded fans of thousands of licenses to share their love of collecting and searching for treasures within their preferred thematic universes.

Quad Con Comic & Toy Show – March 11, 2023 (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

A featured afternoon attraction was a cosplay showcase, allowing costumers of all ages to show off their favorite characters. Quad Con continues Sunday, March 12 through regular mall hours. For more information, click here.

