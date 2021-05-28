Pop-up clinics to replace Rock Island County vaccination site

After close to three months of operation, Rock Island County’s mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan is coming to a close.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be administered until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Lots of resources went into getting thousands of people vaccinated at the site.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, says their efforts have vaccinated 40% of people in the Illinois Quad Cities region so far.

“This team started vaccinating people here (the Camden Centre) on March 9,” said Hill. “At the very beginning, we had many, many more people than we had doses. Now, doses are readily available; not only here but at our pharmacy and health care partners.”

Their work isn’t quite done yet.

With a new phase of vaccinations on the way, the health department says it’s now looking toward more strategic ways to get people in the county vaccinated.

“Anyone who has been to the Camden Centre has seen that there are 60 soldiers here, there are at least 20 contract nurses, so it requires a lot of resources,” said Hill. “When we’re getting 900 people a day, that was a good use of resources. Now that we’re getting fewer than 200 most days, we really just need to be focusing on more strategic pop-up clinics.”

Additional information on how to get vaccinated in the Quad Cities is here.

Follow the Rock Island County Health Department on Facebook for updates.