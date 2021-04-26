Population decrease in Illinois has local impact

One less seat in Congress will make an impact here locally as more people leave the state.

Rock Island County Republican Chairman Drue Mielke is hoping other attractions can get more people to stay in the area.

He notes the state’s drop in population is affected by some people in the Quad Cities moving across the river.

“Where is the growth area in the Quad Cities? Where are the businesses locating? Where are the people moving? Where is the residential growth area in Bettendorf and north and west Davenport?” said Mielke. “Not that there isn’t growth in Rock Island County, but I believe that there should be more growth in Rock Island County. It’s a beautiful county.”

Mielke says redistricting can have an effect locally because they have to make sure to equally include rural populations.