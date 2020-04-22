Pork farmers face new issues amid COVID-19 pandemic

Geneseo, Ill. — The last two years have been hard on farmers.

It started with the trade war with China, which drove prices down.

Then, a wet spring delayed planting last year.

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has created its own challenges for pork farmers.

With the recent outbreaks within pork production facilities – such as the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction, which recently had 186 confirmed cases.

Similar situations at other plants have forced them to operate at a limited capacity – or not at all.

This leaves farmers with nowhere to send their pigs once they are ready for market.

According to Taylor Wildermuth, an area hog farmer, all they can do is keep their farms and meat safe. The rest, he says, is out of his control.

“I try not to worry too much about it. because there’s not much you can do about it. You worry about what you can handle and the rest of it you just kind of hope for the best.”

At this point, hog farmers are trying to slow the growth of their pigs.

And the hope is the worst that comes of this is the pigs will go to market a little bigger than normal.