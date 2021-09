River Valley District Library in Port Byron is falling for fall, and they want you to celebrate at their Fall Fest on October 2!

Enjoy music, treats, games and more from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and then return to downtown from 4:30 until 9:00 p.m. for music, food and lots of fall fun at the Economic Development Committee’s Octoberfest.

The River Valley District Library is located at 214 South Main Street in Port Byron. For more information, call (309) 523-3440 or stop by the library.