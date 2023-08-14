A carbon-capture pipeline proposed to go through parts of the QCA has garnered a lot of concern, and Port Byron residents gathered to hear more about the issue.

The pipeline would go through parts of Scott and Clinton Counties in Iowa and parts of Rock Island and Henry Counties in Illinois. The pipeline would carry highly-pressurized carbon dioxide from Iowa to be deposited a mile below ground level in Central Illinois.

Organizers of the informational meeting say they’re concerned about safety, and the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines has been telling property owners they don’t have to enter into any agreements with Wolf Carbon Solutions, the company that plans to install the pipeline.