Portion of Avenue of the Cities closing for construction

The City of Moline announced a portion of Avenue of the Cities in Moline will be closed for construction starting on Friday, June 11.

The westbound lanes between 18th Street A and 19th Street will be closed to facilitate the installation of new sanitary sewer.

A detour will be in place indicated by signs as well as a message board notifying any changes in traffic.

The City encourages motorists to find an alternate route to avoid any delays in travel.

The construction is expected to take until August to complete.