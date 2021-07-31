Portion of Avenue of the Cities to close for road work

As road work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, Avenue of the Cities in Moline will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer, a news release says. Full street closure will last until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9. At that time, Avenue of the Cities will be reopened to eastbound traffic only; westbound will remain closed until mid-August.

A detour route to 38th Avenue (Coaltown Road) will be in effect for the duration of the closure. Delays are expected while the work is being completed. The City of Moline encourages drivers to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

The construction timeline for the finished project is late August.