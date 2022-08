Beginning Monday, the Rock Island portion of the bike path from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed for tree removal on the levee, a news release says.

Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and

resumption of normal activity is the end of the day on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the release says.

City staff asks drivers to follow all posted signs for detour directions and watch for equipment entering

and leaving the area, the release says.