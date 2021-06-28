Portion of East Locust Street closed due to sinkhole, sewer repairs

On Saturday morning, a sinkhole formed on East Locust Street between Woodland and Kenwood forcing the closing of that section of the road.

Currently, crews are using video equipment to inspect the sanitary lines to find the cause of the sinkhole.

They have determined that a large section of the sewer mains and adjacent water main will need to be repaired.

Repairs could keep that section of East Locust Street closed for up to two weeks.

A detour route has been set up along Eastern Avenue to Kimberly Road to Locust/Middle Road.