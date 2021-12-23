Portion of road reopens to two-way traffic, second repaving effort begins next week

Grandview Avenue in Muscatine was reopened to two-way traffic from Day Street through the intersection with Musser Street Wednesday while preparations took place for another large repaving effort set to begin early next week.

The City of Muscatine reminds drivers that Grandview Avenue from Pearl to Musser streets remains a construction zone and says caution should be used when driving through the area.

They ask that drivers obey traffic control signals and remember the speed limit is 25 mph through the zone.

Heuer Construction is continuing to work on intersection connections, driveways and sidewalks in the south portion of the work zone.

The contractor hopes to have the Musser Street intersection open for cross traffic as early as Friday, a news release says.

According to the City, the contractor is also prepping a section of Grandview Avenue from Oregon Street to Pearl Street for repaving that begins Monday.

They say the third lane (northbound lane) of this northern section is scheduled to be poured Monday, and businesses on the east side have been notified that access will be restricted early next week.

Grandview Avenue from Oregon Street to Pearl Street remains one lane only (northbound only), and the contractor hopes to open up this section to two-way traffic sometime before or just after the New Year’s holiday, a news release says.

According to the City, work will continue on West 8th Street as part of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

They say Haggerty Construction, Inc., anticipates West 8th Street from Climer to Lucas streets will be reopened to traffic shortly before or after the New Year’s holiday.

Follow the City of Muscatine on Facebook for updates.