A portion of the bike path in Rock Island will be closed for maintenance to the levee.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, a section just west of the Arsenal Bridge will be closed to through traffic for the Levee Maintenance Riprap Replacement Project. The closure is for the safety of the workers as well as those using the bike path.

The maintenance is part of the City of Rock Island’s Flood Risk Management System (FRMS).

The work is expected to be completed by Monday, June 28, weather permitting.