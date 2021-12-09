Portion of U.S. 67 Rock River Bridge will be closed for a week

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a southbound lane of the U.S. 67 (11th Street) Rock River Bridge, Milan, will be closed for about a week.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 12, the lane will close and be inaccessible to the public until Monday, Dec. 20.

During this time, workers will be performing maintenance on their facilities attached on the single-arch bridge, a news release says.

According to IDOT, motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

The department recommends avoiding the work area, when feasible, by considering the use of alternate routes.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.