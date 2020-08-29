Portraits of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates on display in the QC

Artist Cecil Houel poses with her portrait of Mother Teresa. Her collection of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate portraits will be on display at various locations in the Quad Cities, including the Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy in Bettendorf.

The Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy in Bettendorf is hosting a collection of portraits of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates by internationally recognized artist Cecile Houel, sponsored by WVIK, Quad Cities NPR.

Portraits of Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King, Jr., Elie Wiesel, and Barak Obama, are among the 10 in the “Nobel Peace Prize Collection: Peace Starts Within” that will be displayed at the gallery through October 28.

Houel’s artwork will also be on display at three other locations in the Quad Cities.

Six portraits of female Nobel Prize Laureates will be displayed at the Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport located within the Moline International Airport in the “A Portrait of Remarkable Women” display beginning September 3.

Two portraits will be on display at the German Heritage Museum & Center in Davenport.

Two portraits will be on display at the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre showcases in Davenport.

A downloadable “Passport for Peace” that lists where each piece is displayed in the Quad Cities and has a biography of each Laureate is available at the Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy website.

An opening reception with Houel will be held at the Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy on Friday, September 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The French-born artist who works from her studio in Fort Madison, Iowa, Houel began the portrait project about five years ago and plans to do portraits of all 107 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates. She completes about 10 of the 4 foot by 4 foot portraits each year.

Other examples of Houel’s work can be seen on her website.

The Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy is located at 2967 State Street in Bettendorf. For more information visit their website.