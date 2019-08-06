Positive posters with crisis text line help decorate Rock Island bathrooms

Two Rock Island moms are providing more resources for students to prevent suicide.

Marji Boeye and Inga Harty started Suicide Prevention and Resilient Kids (SPARK) three years ago after two Rock Island students died by suicide.

Before this school year, they put up decals with positive messages in the bathrooms at Washington Jr. High School and Edison Jr. High School.

The decals also have the crisis text line on them for anyone in need to use.

“The great news about the crisis text line is you do not have to be suicidal to use it,” Boeye said. “It is for any of the highs or lows of the roller coaster of life. If you are in a hot moment, you don’t know what to do, you’re having a bad day, there is a counselor that is just a text away.”

Through SPARK, speakers have been brought in for students to learn more about prevention suicide. One of the speakers brought in was Dennis Liegghio.

Through Liegghio, Boeye and Harty learned how much important one small action can be. He told them that he hopes the right person is in the audience.

“My hope with this messaging is that it helps one person potentially this year in each school” Boeye said. “We just hope that the right person, who needs to see this, sees it on the day that they need to see it.”

The goal is to add the decals to Rock Island High School.