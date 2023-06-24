During Saturday night’s severe weather outbreak our local NWS office might have been struck by a tornado!

Just after 10:30 p.m. a strong t’storm with a possible tornado passed right over the office on the north side of the Quad Cities.

For a short while our local NWS meteorologists took shelter in the storm shelter inside the office (near Davenport Municipal Airport.)

Operations were shifted to the NWS office in La Crosse, WI.

A wind gust was measured at 70 mph at the office by certified automated weather observing equipment.

After the storm passed, meteorologists at the QC NWS office resumed issuing warnings for Saturday night’s severe weather outbreak.