Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kerri Tompkins announced that a post-election audit of the ballots cast in D61during the primary election on June 7 confirmed the results from election night.

Her office conducted the post-election audit on June 10 at 10 a.m. The Office of Iowa Secretary of State selected D61 for the post-election audit by lot. The Secretary required that each county in Iowa conduct an audit of the election results from a precinct randomly drawn by the Secretary’s Office.

The office of U.S. Senate was hand counted by a board of three election officials, who did not serve in D61on the election and compared to the machine count of the same ballots. The hand counted results confirmed the vote totals for each candidate were the same as the totals counted by machine on election night.