In 2016, the world’s largest public collection of postcards and related materials, the Curt Teich Postcard Archives, was given to the Newberry Library by the Lake County Forest Preserve District. Katherine Hamilton-Smith, the founding curator of the Teich Archives, will present a look at the documentary power and significance of picture postcards.

Katherine Hamilton-Smith (contributed photo)

She will discuss the Curt Teich Company of Chicago, the role Illinois played in the history and

development of postcards, and on the picture postcard as a cultural icon. This one-hour program starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Ill.

Dairy Building (contributed photo)

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Bishop Hill Heritage Association at 309-927-3899 or bhha@mymctc.net. This presentation is sponsored by the BHHA and the Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholar Program.