The Rock Island Public Library and City of Rock Island Community and Economic Development department will host a panel discussion on Nov. 12. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street.

Questions can be submitted in advance by the attendees at Rock Island Public Library locations and at the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

The discussion comes in advance of legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois effective on Jan. 1, 2020.