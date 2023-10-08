On Saturday, Oct. 14, a pottery festival will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Bishop Hill, a news release says.

The event will be on the north side of the village park, next to J. Goard Pottery. The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival will not only include pottery but also other forms of art such as basketry, woods, stained glass, quilting, jewelry, and more.

Many vendors will demonstrate from their booths, while even more demonstrations can be seen at J. Goard Pottery, 204 Johnson St., next to P.L. Johnson’s Dining Room.

Come early to enjoy baked goods from the Special Kneads Bakery tent. For more information, call Jeff Goard at 309-883-1035.

The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Community State Bank, J. Goard Pottery, and Special Kneads Bakery of Galva.