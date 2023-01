Quad City residents have another opportunity coming up this month to show their support for East Moline police officer William Lind.

Sgt. William Lind (photo: East Moline Police Department)

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline will donate 10% of their bar sales on Wednesday, January 18 to Sgt. Lind and his family during Pour for a Cause as the officer continues his recovery from severe injuries sustained in a violent attack on October 24, 2022 in East Moline.

Pour Bros is located at 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline.