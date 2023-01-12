Pour Bros. Craft Taproom is hosting a “Pour for a Cause” fundraiser to help raise money for Moline Police Officer Branden Bowden, who is battling brain cancer.

Officer Branden Bowden and family (photo: Moline Police Department)

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the taproom at 1209 4th Avenue. The fundraiser is being organized jointly by Matt King, manager of Pour Bros. and Janet Vitas, the wife of Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas, according to a news release.

Janet Vitas said the reason she got involved is personal. Her older sister, Colleen, died from an inoperable brain tumor in her mid-50s and Janet was her primary caregiver during her illness, the release says.

“When I read about it, Branden’s story touched me, because I lived it,” she said. “Every day of their lives, police officers do for other people that they don’t know. I feel like this is the least we can do. I’m grateful to be able to help Officer Branden and his family.”

King said 10% of all sales the night of the fundraiser will be donated to the cause. The event is for people 21-and-older only. There will be a food truck on hand as well as free snacks. A raffle will be held, with prizes ranging from room nights at area hotels, dinner packages and other items and activities.

The Vibrant Arena is also donating ticket packages to The Judds, the World’s Toughest Rodeo and both Quad City Storm and Quad City Steamwheelers as raffle prizes. Additionally, Moline Police have set up a Branden Bowden Benefit fund at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. Donations are also being accepted at the Moline Police Department or by mailing donations to the department C/O Branden Bowden Benefit, 1640 6th Ave., Moline IL 61265.