Power was knocked out for a large stretch of Marquette Street in Davenport on Tuesday after an SUV crashed into a power pole.

Dozens of homes are without power the length of Marquette from River Drive up until at least 15th Street.

No word on any injuries to the driver or how long it will take for power to be restored.

The accident happened at the intersection of 12th and Marquette.

Firefighters are concerned that the power pole could snap further and collapse into the road.