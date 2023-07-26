Earlier today, over 2,000 people in Davenport were without power. According to MidAmerican Energy’s power outage map, 2093 customers were without power in Davenport. It is unknown at this time what caused the outage. Crews are working to restore power and less than 10 residents are currently affected.

For residents who need to visit a cooling center during the power outage, or at any time, there is one located at Christian Care, 2209 Third Avenue in Rock Island, and one located at the South Rock Island Township, 4330 11th Street in Rock Island. Other places the public can go for relief during heat waves include libraries and malls.

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests opening windows at night and during the early morning hours to allow cooler air to enter the home. Residents should close windows during the day, especially ones that face the sun. They also recommend hanging shades or curtains on windows that receive morning or afternoon sun.

