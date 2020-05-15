Power outage leads to vehicle accident in Moline

A power outage contributed to a vehicle accident in Moline on May 15, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

There was an accident at the intersection of southbound 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline on Friday afternoon.

The traffic lights at the intersection were out due to a power outage in the area which contributed to the accident.

At the time, approximately 2600 MidAmerican customers were affected by the power loss. No word on what caused the outage.

Power has since been restored and the traffic lights are functioning again.

