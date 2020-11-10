Power outages due to afternoon storms

UPDATE: Here are the numbers at 3 p.m.:
Illinois Quad Cities: 4,405
- Rock Island: 1,290
- Moline: 525
- East Moline: 173
- Silvis: 777
- Carbon Cliff: 604
- Rock Island County: 837
- Henry County: 107
- Mercer County: 10
Iowa Quad Cities: 317
- Davenport: 292
- Bettendorf: 21
- Scott County: 4
EARLIER UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages due to the storms currently moving through Quad Cities area.
As of 2:30 p.m., there were 3,995 reported outages on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, and 263 in the Iowa Quad Cities.
The most in Illinois were in Rock Island with 1,287.
In Iowa, there are 256 outages in Davenport.
To see where outages are in the area, visit this website.