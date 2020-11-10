Power outages due to afternoon storms

UPDATE: Here are the numbers at 3 p.m.:

Illinois Quad Cities: 4,405

Rock Island: 1,290

Moline: 525

East Moline: 173

Silvis: 777

Carbon Cliff: 604

Rock Island County: 837

Henry County: 107

Mercer County: 10

Iowa Quad Cities: 317

Davenport: 292

Bettendorf: 21

Scott County: 4

EARLIER UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages due to the storms currently moving through Quad Cities area.

As of 2:30 p.m., there were 3,995 reported outages on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, and 263 in the Iowa Quad Cities.

The most in Illinois were in Rock Island with 1,287.

In Iowa, there are 256 outages in Davenport.

To see where outages are in the area, visit this website.