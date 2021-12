At least one power pole in Rock Island was knocked down by a truck.

This was on 18th Avenue near 5th Street around 2:30 a.m.

Our crew saw 18th Avenue blocked off on both sides of 5th Street.

Rock Island police confirmed that the U-Haul van visible here was not the truck that hit the pole.

It is not known if there were any injuries or tickets issued as a result of this incident.