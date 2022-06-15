Join Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) for an open house to learn more about the utility through displays, games, and interactive demos. Free food, giveaways, and prizes will be featured.

The event will be at the Muscatine Power and Water’s Business Office, 3205 Cedar St., Muscatine. Attendees should enter from Houser Street. Activities will be in the rear off the Houser Street entrance.

Hours will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

The event will celebrate MPW’s milestones of serving the community electric power for 100 years, communications for 25 years, and providing water since 1900. Activities for all include bucket truck rides, pole climb, fix a main break, new solar field tour, power plant visit, an opportunity to be an anchorperson in the MPW Broadcast Studios, and more.