If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Casey’s in Dubuque, check the numbers. You might be $100,000 richer.

Somebody in California finally won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, while four tickets in Iowa were a single number away from having a share of the big prize. The jackpot’s final total was $2.04 billion, with a $997.6 million cash option. Strong across the country increased the final jackpot amount even higher than the latest estimates before the drawing.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10. The Power Play number was 2.

Four Iowa players matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to each win a $50,000 prize. But the players who bought two of the tickets added the Power Play option to their purchases, multiplying their winnings to $100,000 each. The $50,000 tickets were bought in Grimes and Early, while the $100,000 tickets were bought in Grinnell and at the Casey’s at 5505 Asbury Road in Dubuque. These four prizes can be claimed at any Iowa Lottery office. If the winners have questions before claiming their prize, they can call the Iowa Lottery at 515-725-7900 or email Wmaster@ialottery.com.