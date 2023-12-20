The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $572 million.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to surpass half a billion dollars in 2023. No one has hit the jackpot since October 11, when a ticket holder in California claimed the second-biggest jackpot in lottery history, $1.765 billion. There have been 29 drawings without a winner since that October 11 win. One winning ticket could take a lump sump payment of more than $286 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, December 20. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

