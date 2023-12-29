One lucky winner could be ringing in 2024 $760 million richer.

The jackpot for the last Powerball drawing of the year is Saturday, December 30, and if won, it would be the third highest Powerball jackpot of the year and the sixth largest in the game’s history. The Powerball jackpot was last won on October 11 when a single ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. In Illinois, eight lottery players have won prizes of $1 million with Powerball so far this year.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).