The winning numbers have finally been announced from last night’s Powerball drawing, after a delay due to a participating lottery having issues processing sales. It’s Multistate Lottery Association policy to identify which lottery.

The numbers drawn on Monday night were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The jackpot is at an estimated $2.04 billion after updated calculations and last minute sales. It’s not immediately known if any jackpot winning tickets were sold, but that’s expected to be announced later today.