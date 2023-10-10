Nobody won Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, which currently stands at $1.725 billion, ahead of tomorrow night’s drawing. This prize is the second largest in history, second only to last year’s world-record $2.04 billion jackpot that was won in November.

Powerball is also making history this year for having four jackpots that topped $1 billion in the same year. In 2022, there were only two jackpots that reached that level, while only one hit that amount in 2021. The jackpot has been growing for almost three months, after someone in California had the lucky ticket on July 19.

Lottery officials can track sales and estimate how many of the possible combinations in the game have been bought for a specific drawing. This is called “coverage” and refers to how many of the number combinations have been “covered.” The coverage estimate for tomorrow night’s drawing is at about 31%. The higher the percentage of coverage, the more likely a winner will be announced, but that’s not definite. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million because that’s how many ways the game’s numbers can be combined to play.

